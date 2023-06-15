AR Rahman Announces Udhayanidhi Stalin Starrer Maamannan Release Date, Shares New Poster

Why you're reading this: Composer AR Rahman shared an update on the trailer release date for the movie Maamanna. The film features Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vadivelu. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Fahadh Faasil.

3 things you need to know

AR Rahman is the music composer for the film Maamannan.

Director Maari Selvaraj drew inspiration from Esaki in Kamal Haasan's Thevar Magan for Vadivelu's character.

The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

AR Rahman Announces Release Date for Maamannan Trailer

Renowned composer AR Rahman has revealed the much-anticipated release date for the trailer of the upcoming film Maamannan, featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vadivelu in prominent roles. AR Rahman, who composed the music for the film, took to Twitter to share this exciting update with fans. According to his tweet, the trailer is set to be released on June 16, although the specific time has yet to be announced. Rahman accompanied the announcement with a captivating new poster from the film.

Maamannan new poster

The poster showcases Udhayanidhi Stalin sprinting alongside a pack of indigenous breed sighthound dogs native to Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, this breed made an appearance in director Maari Selvaraj’s debut film, Pariyerum Perumal, where it held significant symbolic value. It seems that Selvaraj has decided to incorporate this breed as a recurring motif in his movies. The poster also features Vadivelu’s face in the background, hinting at his prominent role in the film.

In Maamannan, Vadivelu portrays a more serious character, diverging from his typical comedic roles. When discussing the character, Selvaraj revealed that the character is inspired by Esaki in Kamal Haasam’s acclaimed film Thevar Magan. He stated, ‘I envisioned this character as what would happen if Esaki became a king’. Joining the cast of Maamannan are Keerthy Suresh and Fahadh Faasil, who play pivotal roles in the film. Speculation suggests that Fahadh may portray the antagonist. While the official release date for the film is yet to be announced, it is anticipated that it will be unveiled alongside the trailer.

Fans of Tamil cinema are eagerly awaiting the release of Maamannan, with its impressive cast, intriguing storyline, and the talented Maari Selvaraj at the helm. The release of the trailer will undoubtedly provide a glimpse into the cinematic experience that awaits them.