Siddharth Indirectly Confesses Love For Rumoured Girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari On Stage

Amid ongoing speculation about their relationship, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari continue to fuel dating rumors. Despite being frequently seen together and making public appearances, neither actor has officially addressed the nature of their bond. However, a recent video circulating online has added a new twist to this chapter, leaving fans curious about the status of their relationship.

Siddharth, who recently made an appearance on a Telugu singing reality show to promote his latest movie Takkar, surprised fans by mentioning Hydari for the first time. The video clip of Siddharth uttering Hydari's name on the show has quickly gone viral, sparking curiosity and speculation among viewers.

During the show, the anchor posed a question to Siddharth inquiring if he had someone in his life with whom he would like to sing forever. In a prompt and heartfelt reply, Siddharth mentioned a saying from his village, "Aditi devo bhava," which translates to "Aditi is God." This touching response quickly gained traction online, turning into a viral clip across various social media platforms.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari mysteriously attend Sharwanad’s wedding

(Aditi and Siddharth pose with guests at Sharwanand's wedding ceremony. | Image:Ved Reddy/Instagram)

Telugu actor Sharwanand tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Rakshita Reddy on June 3. The wedding was a star studded affair with Ram Charan and Siddharth in attendance. However, in a viral picture it can be that the Takkar actor did not attend the wedding solo.

In a photo doing rounds on the internet Aditi can be seen posing with her rumoured boyfriend, Siddharth. The couple was dressed in ethnic attires and posed for selfies with other guests as well. They had previously attended Sharwanand’s engagement ceremony in January as well.

Cupid strikes Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari

(Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were clicked together at the premiere of Jubilee. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Reportedly the romance between the actors blossomed on the sets of their movie Maha Sundram. The couple has been reported to be dating since then. Since then they have been spotted together at airports, restaurants and other public places multiple times.