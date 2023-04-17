Aditi Rao Hydari Wishes Siddharth On Birthday With Throwback Video From Secret Vacation

Actor Siddharth celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday (April 17). On the occasion, his rumoured girlfriend made a sweet post for the Rang De Basanti actor on her Instagram handle. Sharing a video of the two, Aditi wrote, “Happy birthday manicorn. To happiness always! movies, love, music,to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you. Happiest day siddu.”

In the shared clip, Siddharth and Aditi could be seen holding hands and jumping on the streets. Siddharth wore a brown jacket and black trousers. On the other hand, Aditi looked chic in a black jacket and grey pants. Since long, Aditi and Siddharth's dating rumours have kept fans curious. It seems like Aditi confirmed their relationship status with this sweet post for his alleged bae. Check out the birthday wish that Aditi shared on Siddharth's birthday.

More about Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's relationship

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth co-starred in the Telugu film Maha Samudram. After this, they attended several events together, including the reception of AR Rahman’s daughter and Sharwanand’s engagement, which fueled romance rumours further. Neither Aditi nor Siddharth have confirmed seeing each other till now. Siddharth also supported Aditi at the premiere of her latest web series Jubilee. Later, Aditi also shared Siddhrath's photo from the time on her social media handle.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Siddharth's birthday, the title of his upcoming film will be revealed by Kamal Haasan. Sharing the news, "My pride and joy. Announcing the title and revealing the. First Look of Etaki Entertainment's Prodn. No. 4. To be revealed by the legend of Legends. Stay tuned. April 17th (sic)." All eyes will be on the first look and title of the upcoming film.