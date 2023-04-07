Siddharth Gets Mushy With Aditi Rao Hydari, Addresses Her With Cute Nickname

Actor Siddharth recently revealed the cute nickname he uses to address his rumooured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari. They attended the Jubilee premiere in Mumbai together and clicked for pictures on the red carpet. Later on, when Aditi shared some candid snaps from her vanity van with her team and Siddharth, the latter dropped a mushy comment.

Aditi shared a post in which she could be seen with her friends at the Jubilee premiere. In the picture, both Aditi and Siddharth could be seen smiling alongside their friends. She captioned the post, “This is us! Most beloved’s. Thank you my darling peeps… I love you and I know you love me! Ps- missing some hoomans in our vanfie.”

Siddharth took to the comment section, and said, “Adu jaisi koi nahi (There’s no one like Adu.) Also, peeps game hella strong.” Siddharth nickname for the Padmavaat actor is adorable. Others in “vanfie” also took to the comments section and showered love on the post.

Aditi Rao Hydari reacts to paparazzi calling them “lovely couple”

At the Mumbai premiere of Jubilee on Thursday, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth posed for the camera. As the shutterbugs captured their pictures, one of the paparazzi referred to them as a “lovely jodi,” (lovely pair) which made the Sufiyum Sujataym actor blush. A video of Aditi's reaction has gone viarl on social media.

Aditi and Siddharth’s relationship rumours

Aditi and Siddharth co-starred in the Telugu film Maha Samudram. After this, they attended several events together, such as the reception of AR Rahman’s daughter and Sharwanand’s engagement together, which fueled romance rumours further. Neither Aditi nor Siddharth have confirmed seeing each other till now.