Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor Charm Fans With The New 'Malang' Posters

The Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The makers have finally unveiled the posters of the main characters of the movie. The first look posters of Malang have witnessed a phenomenal response from the masses. While Aditya's poster has him sport a passionate rage while flaunting his sculpted abs, Disha's poster will carry you off to a poetic trance and is a delight to behold. On one of the posters, Anil Kapoor is seen carrying a gun while sporting a wicked laugh. The tagline of the movie is 'Unleash The Madness' which has further raised the curiosity surrounding the film. The posters have also received a tremendous response from the netizens who have given a thumbs up to it. Here are some of the reactions of the netizens to the Malang posters.

Here is how the fans are reacting to the Malang posters

Just saw Aditya Roy Kapur first look for Malang and safe to say 2020 is looking lovely 🤗🥳🥳🎉 — Vickey 🕊🇬🇭 (@ThatVickeyGirl) January 3, 2020

I was listening to Tum Hi Ho.. suddenly I opened insta nd found this. Made my day 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#MalangFirstLook @mohit11481 #AdityaRoyKapur pic.twitter.com/3yFEMOjeAh — Atul (@_TumSeHi) January 3, 2020

Why this movie is giving me vibes of Dum Maaro Dum 🤔...?!?! — Shivam Sharma (@Shivam145A) January 3, 2020

Ever green young looking anil sir Malang poster pic.twitter.com/fPAXQFo8ki — Deepak Kansana (@deepak_kansana) January 3, 2020

Damnnn Aditya is looking Hulk in poster of Malang 🤘🏻 #Malang #AdityaRoyKapur pic.twitter.com/dYrpHgTQrM — VDJ ISHQ (A.K) (@DjishqOfficial) January 3, 2020

The movie is directed by Mohit Suri

The trailer of the film will reportedly be releasing on January 6, 2020. According to media reports, Aditya and Disha have also prepped for the film by taking lessons in underwater stunts. The shooting of the movie took place in Goa and Maldives. Malang is helmed by Mohit Suri and will be releasing on February 7, 2020.

