Aditya Roy Kapur Unleashes Beast Mode In The First Look From Malang; See Pic

The first look of Aditya Roy Kapur in Bollywood film Malang is out! Malang stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri. The star cast has kept the buzz around the film as they have uploaded several pictures. Read to know more.

Aditya Roy Kapur's first look in Malang

In the first poster of Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur is seen in a ripped body as he screams. The poster gives out the tagline "Unleash the madness." The tone of the poster is dark colours. The image also revealed that the trailer of Malang will be out on January 6, 2020. Check out the poster.

Earlier Anil Kapoor's look from the film was revealed. He also wore red glasses and was seen smiling. The look was praised by many. Take a look.

Actor Disha Patani has been active on her social media handle. She has posted several videos and pictures featuring the Malang cast. Check out a few of them.

Malang

Malang is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. It marks Mohit Suri's second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug. Anil Kapoor is said to be portraying a negative role in the film as a funny cop. Malang is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

