Disha Patani And Rest Of The Malang Cast Have A Merry Time At Anil Kapoor's Dinner Party

Mohit Suri's latest directorial, Malang, wrapped up its shooting in October of 2019. The upcoming romantic thriller stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu, and also features the veteran actor Anil Kapoor in a prominent role. The movie is set to release on February 14, 2020, on Valentine's day next year. Recently, Disha Patani and the rest of the film's main cast, along with the director, and producers Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan, attended a dinner party at Anil Kapoor's house.

Disha Patani and the other cast members join Anil Kapoor for a dinner party

Yesterday, on December 19, 2019, the cast of Malang, as well as the director and producers, attended a fun dinner party at veteran actor Anil Kapoor's house. Videos and pictures from the party were shared by Disha Patani on her Instagram page later in the night. In the videos shared by Disha, the cast can be seen enjoying themselves at the party. In the caption for one of her videos, Disha also thanked Anil Kapoor for hosting the lovely dinner party and was glad to be invited to his residency.

Aditya Roy Kapur was seen sporting a plain black T-shirt along with a pair of ripped black denim jeans. Anil Kapoor was also dressed in all black, wearing a loose black shirt and a pair of pitch-black jeans. Kunal Khemu, on the other hand, opted to dress up in white and blue. The actor wore a white T-shirt along with ripped blue jeans. Disha Patani looked stunning as she donned on a beautiful blue strapless mini dress for the party. Below are a few videos and pictures of the party that Disha Patani shared on her social media.

