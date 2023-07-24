Aditya Roy Kapur Talks About Relationship Amid Dating Rumours With Ananya Panday

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been in the headlines for the past few weeks for their rumoured relationship. The couple was recently spotted going out on a movie date in Mumbai after their return from Europe vacation. Amid the blossoming romance, The Night Manager actor opened up on what he finds cool in a romantic relationship.

The speculations around Aditya and Ananya’s relationship started when she first called him hot during a talk show.

They seemingly confirmed their relationship when they walked the ramp together at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Aditya Roy Kapur wants kindness in relationships

Amid the promotions of a dating app, Aditya stressed on the importance of empathy and kindness in a relationship. The actor said, “I think the heart of everything is being good to people around you and being good to people you are in a romantic relationship with. I think kindness can never go out of style.”

Aditya added that the capacity to get along with others, whether in a love relationship, friendship, or any other setting, is essential to survive in society. The core of this means being kind to everyone, especially in romantic interactions.

(Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in March | Image: Varinder Chawla)

The Gumraah star stated that sometimes people start adopting certain behaviour by seeing others. However, just because everyone does it doesn't mean that it is appropriate. According to Aditya, kindness is more than just being decent; it also entails vulnerability and empathy, all of which are crucial for creating strong bonds between people. He concluded by confessing that he believes being kind is and always will be attractive.

What's next for Aditya Roy Kapur?

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in The Night Manager 2 with Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino with Sara Ali Khan.