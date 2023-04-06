Ananya Panday Supports Rumoured Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur At Gumraah Premiere

Ananya Panday arrived at the premiere for Vardhan Ketkar directorial Gumraah which stars her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur alongside Mrunal Thakur. The actress was dressed in a simple beige top with high waist cream pants. Ananya was seen rushing inside the venue. Though the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress smiled and waved at the paparazzi on her way in, she did not stop to pose.

Ananya was also spotted at the premiere for new series Jubilee on the same day.

Rumours of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur being romantically involved were sparked after their names were linked on a popular chat show. The rumoured couple also walked the ramp together at Lakme Fashion Week earlier this year.

About Gumraah movie

Gumraah features Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role. The actor will be playing Rahul Surve and Arjun Bhatnagar. Mrunal Thakur plays the role of inspector Shivani Mathur with Ronit Roy stepping in as ACP Dhiren Yadav. The film also stars Vedika Pinto, Mohit Anand, Deepak Kalra and Navneet Kaur Thind. Sidharth Malhotra had been announced as the lead for the film back in 2020. Sidharth however dropped out due to unknown reasons after which Aditya was roped in. produced by T-Series, Gumraah is the remake of Tamil film Thadam.

Ananya Panday's upcoming films

On the work front, Ananya Panday had a busy 2022 with 2 releases. She featured in Gehraiyaan as Tia Khanna alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She also appeared in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger later that year. Ananya has 3 releases lined up this year leading with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2. She will also be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled next and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, for which she has completed filming.