Ananya Panday Radiates Barbiecore Magic As She Enjoys Movie Night With Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted on a date night on July 23. A new video doing rounds on social media showed the actors at a theatre watching Barbie. The couple has recently returned from their European vacation.

3 things you need to know

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating since last year.

The couple was recently on a European vacation and spent time together in Spain and Lisbon.

Seemingly, Ananya Panday’s family joined them on their romantic getaway.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur step out for a date night

While fans hopped on the Barbenheimer trend, Ananya and Aditya were in on it too. A video of the couple from Barbie screening has surfaced online. In the video, the couple obliges fans with selfies as they enjoy the film together.

For the outing, Ananya was dressed in a pink top as she seemed to be in high spirits about watching the Margot Robbie starrer. The actress donned a pink spaghetti top with jeans while Aditya wore a white shirt and denim. The video of the actors came after a video of them driving in a car together went rival.

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur snapped on movie night

Ananya and Aditya were spotted by the paparazzi on July 24. As the camerapersons surrounded their car for pictures, Ananya hid her face while Aditya, who was driving the car, smiled.

(Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted after their movie date on July 22 | Image: Yogen Shah/Instagram)

Recently, the couple also enjoyed a romantic getaway in Europe. They attended concerts, went on dates and rode scooters in Lisbon. The latest photos shared by Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey suggest that the family also joined the couple on their getaway.