Aditya Seal Surprises Anushka Ranjan With Special Song As She Walks Down The Aisle | Watch

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's star-studded wedding was something out of a dream. From their glamorous pre-wedding festivities to D-Day, the couple had a blast as they celebrated years of togetherness. They tied the knot on 21 November 2021, in Mumbai. Anushka Ranjan recently shared a glimpse of her wedding, featuring her walking down the aisle. Sharing the clip, Anushka thanked her husband for a surprise song that he played as he walked towards him.

Anushka Ranjan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her walking down the aisle under a sheet of flowers. As the actor walked towards Aditya Seal in a dreamy lavender coloured lehenga. Her bridesmaids walked before her as she heard a Punjabi version of the song Tere Jeya Hor Disda, sung by Aditya Seal. Sharing the video, Anushka Ranjan thanked her husband for the surprise and asserted she could never ask for a better song to walk towards him.

'How did I get so lucky?': Anushka Ranjan

Thanking Seal for the beautiful surprise, Ranjan wrote in her post, "The moment I heard your voice my heart melted! How did I get so lucky? Thank you @adityaseal for this beautiful surprise.. I couldn’t have asked for a better song to walk towards our forever. (sic)"

An emotional Anushka Ranjan could be seen wiping her tears of joy in the video. She thanked her "girls and boys" and wrote, "And of course I couldn’t have done this without my gorgeous girls and handsome boys. You’ll are my life and you mean the world and beyond to me. Thank you for making my day our gorgeous memory forever. (sic)"

Several Bollywood divas, including Akansha Ranjan, Vaani Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Krystle D'Souza, served as Anushka Ranjan's bridesmaids. Many stars reacted to Anushka's video. Newly wedded Patralekhaa was amazed to hear the song as she wrote, "Omggggg he sang!!!! @adityaseal you have an amazing voice … love love love it, (sic)" in the comments.

Anushka and Aditya pen heartwarming notes for each other

Both Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan penned heartfelt notes for each other while sharing their wedding pictures. Anushka looked back to the four years of dating Seal and wrote, "We have lived a few lifetimes in these 4 years and I cannot believe we’re headed towards forever together." On the other hand, Aditya Seal went down his memory lane and shared a photo from the time he and Anushka Ranjan began dating. Sharing the wedding pictures, he wrote, "No one else would i have wanted to share my ‘happily ever after’ with. (sic)"

