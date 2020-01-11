The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Adnan Sami Has A Message For His 'dearest Trollers', Shares A Series Of 'Sholay' Memes

Bollywood News

Social media platform Twitter announced that they will be testing a new feature that will enable users to control who will be able to reply to their tweets.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adnan Sami

Social media platform Twitter on December 8 announced that they will be testing a new feature that will enable users to control who will be able to reply to their tweets and who will not. This feature will definitely help people from cyberbully (trolls). Reacting to the same, singer Adnan Sami who is often hits headlines for getting trolled on the platform, shared the news and wrote a message for the trollers.

Twitter to introduce new reply settings, social media divided over it

He said, "My Dearest Trollers, Chaar din ki ‘Chaandni’ reh gaee hai...Udaalo jo udaana hai; ukhaad tho kuch nahin sakay magar Twitter keh raha hai aapko- “Ye Haath Mujhay De De!!!” #TheEnd." [sic] Sami in a series of tweets shared memes of the iconic film 'Sholay' describing how the trollers must be reacting after reading the Twitter announcement. One of the memes had the dialogue mouthed by AK Hangal 'Sholay',”Itna sannata kyon hai, bhai? — to this, Sami wrote: "My account post this new rule." [sic].

Seeing all the memes, one of the users commented on Sami's tweet and said: "Means you are afraid of...". And Adnan responded by saying: "One is not afraid of a ‘Machchhar’- They are just ‘tiny’ irritants!"

Adnan Sami 'brags' about fitting into clothes from 2019, responds to fan asking for tips

Twitter's attempt to curb online abuse

According to reports, the new feature will give four different options to its users to limit the replies in the comment section. The Global setting will allow anyone to comment, Group setting will give access to only those who the user has followed or mentioned in his/her tweets. The Panel set will only be restricted to those mentioned in the particular tweet whereas the statement setting will enable to post tweets and receive no replies in return. Social media companies have been subject to intense criticism in relation to their failure of addressing cyberbullying on their websites such as hate messages targeting women or people belonging to a certain community.

'Pappu Yaar Tang Na Kar!': Adnan Sami & Pappu Yadav spar over singer's citizenship & CAA

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
HASSAN ROUHANI APOLOGISES
US BACKS INDIA OVER ARTICLE 370
CANADA & US HINTED AT IRAN'S ROLE
SACHIN TENDULKAR FACES NETIZENS' WR
JNU VC ON CAMPUS SECURITY
SEHWAG WISHES RAHUL DRAVID