'Pappu Yaar Tang Ka Kar!': Adnan Sami & Pappu Yadav Spar Over Singer's Citizenship & CAA

Popular singer Adnani Sami on Monday took on former Member of Lok Sabha Rajesh Rajan, also known as Pappu Yadav, after he questioned the singer on Twitter over his nationality. Referring to Adnan Sami, Yadav had tweeted that if the Narendra Modi government can grant Indian citizenship to a Pakistani Muslim, then it can also grant it to Sikh and Christian minorities and stated that there is no need for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

'Absolutely wrong and misinforming'

In response, Sami tweeted that Yadav does not know the right details about his citizenship and that his tweet was absolutely 'WRONG and misinforming.' Soon after Sami's response, Yadav again tweeted that he has no objection on Sami being granted Indian citizenship, but he questions the CAA because if the government can grant Indian citizenship to a Pakistani Muslim, then they can do the same for others as well. Adnan Sami then shut off Yadav by remarking, "Pappu, don't trouble."

अदनान सामी जी,गायक हो,चाटुकार मत बनो। तथ्य पर बात करो। आप पाकिस्तानी थे,आप एक मुसलमान हैं,मोदी सरकार के समय 1Jan 2016 को नागरिकता आपको मिली या,नहीं?



जब आपको नागरिकता मिल सकती थी, तो अन्य पाकिस्तानी हिन्दू, सिख, ईसाई शरणार्थी को भी मिल सकती थी? फिर नागरिकता संशोधन कानून क्यों? https://t.co/OOMM3ViXQG — Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) January 6, 2020

('Adnan Samiji, you're a singer, don't be a blind follower ('chamcha'). Talk on the facts. You were a Pakistani, and are a Muslim, and had got Indian citizenship on Jan 1, 2016, under the Modi government. When you can get citizenship, then other Pakistani Hindus, Sikhs and Christians could also have got it, couldn't they? Then what is the need for the Citizenship Amendment Act?')

To this, Pappu Yadav replied,

Dear Pappu,

You evidently do not know the details & facts about my citizenship. Either do your research and get your facts right or be quiet so that your ignorance is not exposed like just now!! Your tweet is absolutely WRONG & full of misinformation!! Jai Hind! https://t.co/4o62IZtcf1 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 5, 2020

अदनान जी मुझे आपको नागरिकता मिलने पर आपत्ति नहीं है। मेरा बस यह कहना है कि एक पाकिस्तानी मुसलमान को मोदी सरकार 1जनवरी 2016 को नागरिकता दे सकती थी तो वहां के अल्पसंख्यक हिन्दू-सिख को दे सकती थी। फिर नागरिकता संशोधन एक्ट क्यों? अब आप बताओगे कि हम अपनी सरकार से कैसे सवाल करें?हद है! https://t.co/n4Gfxzrloj — Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) January 6, 2020

(Adnanji, I have no problem with you getting citizenship. I only want to say that if one Pakistani Muslim can get Indian citizenship from the Modi government on Jan 1, 2016, then minorities from other religions could also have been given. Then what's the need for the Citizenship Amendment Act? Now you will tell us what questions we can ask our government? There's a limit)

To this, Adnan Sami replied,

Pappu Yaar Tang Na Kar!!🤗😂💖 https://t.co/NWbbdvSaC5 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 6, 2020

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 13. The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. Following the bill being passed, enormous protests have broken out over a range of related topics and insinuations.

