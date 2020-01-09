Adnan Sami 'brags' About Fitting Into Clothes From 2019, Responds To Fan Asking For Tips

Singer Adnan Sami took to his Twitter handle on Thursday to 'brag' how he can still fit into his clothes from 2019. He wrote: "Not meaning to brag or anything...But I can still fit into the clothes I wore back in 2019." [sic]. A user immediately reacted and said, "Guru g tell me the tips to expand 3 ,4 inch in 2020." To this, Sami wrote: "Drink desi ghee instead of water & cream instead of milk." [sic]. Another fan wrote: "Sir, I am 142 kgs. Please some tips to lose weight." And Adnan Sami responded: "Go on a SEE FOOD diet." [sic]

But then 2019 is just 9 days old? Pl specify the month & we cheer for you 😍 #Love !! — Rajinder Raina (@rraina1481) January 9, 2020

December!😄 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 9, 2020

Adnan’s diet plan

Adnan consulted a nutritionist and began focusing on his diet which is an important part of weight loss and fitness. He had said that he used to be an emotional eater which meant that he turned to food for comfort. His nutritionist put him on a healthy diet of low-calorie foods which helped him cut out all the unhealthy foods. He also had to cut sugar from his diet and stick to a healthy protein-based diet and his snacking habits had to change as well.

In 2016, in an interview with PTI, Sami said, "Losing weight is 80 per cent psychological and 20 per cent physical." The singer said he made up his mind to reduce his weight after he was told by a doctor in the presence of his father that he would not survive for long if he continued to have the same weight.

