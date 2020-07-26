Adnan Sami Reveals How He Was Made To 'buy' An Award; Shekhar Kapur Opines

Bollywood award shows over the years have been criticized for being 'rigged' and being a total sham. The trophies look more like 'consolation prizes' to please the celebrities or sometimes even invent new categories to make everyone happy. Moreover, to make it like a 'high TRP' show, get top stars to perform on stage and in return give them an award — many theories have surfaced over the years when it comes to the award shows in the Indian film industry.

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the debate and conversation revolving around award shows were triggered yet again and many celebs like Abhay Deol, Ranvir Shorey, and more shared their stories. In the latest development, director Shekhar Kapur took to his Twitter handle to react to a Journalist's blog that spoke and exposed some secrets about award shows. Kapur wrote, "Bollywood film awards are not an appreciation of creativity, but a negotiation. Will you dance for me on stage if I give you an award?" [sic]

Reacting to this, singer Adnan Sami said that he had a similar experience where he faced 'negotiations'. The singer clarified that he will never 'buy' an award and would take his dignity and self-respect to his grave.

Absolutely correct! I have faced similar ‘negotiations’ where they have wanted me to perform free of charge and bag the award... I told them to F*** Off- I will never ‘buy’ an award!! My dignity & self respect is all that I will take into my grave- nothing else!! https://t.co/TDmt7Hx6m5 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 26, 2020

Shorey in a series of tweets unfolded how a star kid who was co-hosting the awards show was announced the winner by his own parents on stage. 'What a Kodak family moment! This is how mainstream Bollywood is a family', Shorey wrote sarcastically.

To present the award, the hosts invite two esteemed film personalities, who happen to be the star kid’s parents. What a sweet coincidence! The presenters open the envelope and announce the winner to be - drumroll please! - the star kid, of course! What a Kodak family moment! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 16, 2020

