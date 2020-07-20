Ranvir Shorey Talks About Award Shows, Says Some Of His Performances Were 'ignored'

Ranvir Shorey is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He recently spoke to TV and radio host Siddharth Kannan about Bollywood and award shows. Read more to know what Ranvir Shorey said about Bollywood.

Ranvir Shorey talks about Bollywood Award Shows

Ranvir Shorey said that he feels invisible at award shows. He asked Siddharth to think about the awards shows from the last 10-15 years. He said that he has a great filmography but was nominated only for a particular set of performances, and some of his great performances were completely ignored.

The actor said that he as an actor doesn’t exist for the award shows. But when they (award show makers) absolutely cannot hide their faces, they nominate him.

Nepotism in Bollywood

This is not shocking news as a number of people have spoken about the problems faced by non-influential people to get into the film industry. This all started after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput as there have been allegations that the way Bollywood works played an effective role in his death.

Kangana Ranaut also spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami about Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise and who are to be blamed according to her. Kangana tried to point out the wrong happening because of nepotism in Bollywood and also blamed a few well-known producers for the same. Other stars like Rhea Chakraborty also tried to speak up about it and are trying to address and tackle the issue nepotism in Bollywood.

More about Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey has delivered noteworthy performances in films like as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Bheja Fry, Traffic Signal and Mithya. He managed to get a lot of critical acclamation for his films. Ranvir Shorey was last seen on the silver screen in his film, Angrezi Medium. His latest project is Kadakh that was released on Sony LIV. Currently, he is geared up for the upcoming film Lootcase with a popular star cast of Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz and Gajraj Rao and it is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 31.

