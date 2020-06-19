Abhay Deol Reveals How He Was Side-lined At Award Functions After The Release Of ZNMD

Abhay Deol is one of the finest actors in Bollywood, who is most commonly remembered for his character in Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara. The movie is a Zoya Akhtar directorial, that also casts Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki as lead characters. Recently, Abhay Deol took to his social media to reveal how he was sidelined at award functions after the release of Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara. Read ahead to know-

Abhay Deol reveals how he was side-lined at award functions

Abhay Deol is a fairly active celebrity on social media. On June 19, 2020, he took to his official Instagram handle to post a still from the movie Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara of himself, along with co-stars from the movie, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar. Through his caption, the actor revealed how he was side-lined at award functions after the release of the movie.



Abhay Deol started his caption at a light note mentioning his 2011 work ‘Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara’. He also suggested his fans to watch the movie when anxious or stressed. He went ahead to reveal that he and Farhan Akhtar were demoted by almost every award function as lead characters and nominated them as supporting actors. He said that Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were nominated as the lead actors in every function, which proved that by the industry’s own logic, a movie like Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara was a movie about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes.

Abhay Deol said that there are many covert and overt ways in which people from the industry lobby against someone. In the case he mentioned, it was shamelessly overt. He also revealed that he boycotted the awards but Farhan Akhtar was okay with it. Abhay Deol concluded his caption by complimenting Kalki for her creative artwork.

The entire Bollywood industry has been in shock since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has been confirmed. Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, by hanging himself at his own house. As rumours suggest that a huge reason that led to Sushant Singh Rajput taking this step was the unfairness that he had to face by the industry as they had all boycotted the actor. Many actors have been putting forth their opinions on the matter.

