Aftab Shivdasani Announces First Production 'Dhundh'; Read Details

Actor Aftab Shivdasani on Tuesday announced Dhundh, the first film under his newly launched production banner. Last week, Aftab and wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani had launched their production company Mount Zen Media with the aim to create wide-ranging content, including films, online shows, and documentaries.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film, which will also be backed by Mandiraa Entertainment. "Evil Has An Address, Your Mind. The Mind works in mysterious ways. Excited to present #Dhundh our first production in association with @mandiraa_ent," the 42-year-old actor wrote.

The project will go on floors in October. Aftab, who started out as a child actor with sci-fi film Mr India (1987), eventually made his debut as a lead with Ram Gopal Varma's musical romance Mast in 1999, followed it up with Vikram Bhatt's acclaimed suspense thriller Kasoor.

He went on to star in several multi-starrers, including comedies Awara Paagal Deewana, Masti, Hungama and turned producer with Aao Wish Karein in 2009. Aftab will be next seen on the web series Poison 2

About Aftab's Production house

The Mount Zen Media production house was created under the ideology of Zen. The certain ideology focuses on developing the intuitive process of creativity and tries to free the mind from the slavery of fixed notions and ideas. The statement further read that Mount Zen Media plans to project a highly creative and imaginative process through their work. The production house aims to produce good quality content that deserves to be told and is high on entertainment.

