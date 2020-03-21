Aftab Shivdasani Lauds PM Modi's 'janta Curfew', Salutes Heroes Who Protect Us

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani took to his Instagram account to laud PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' initiative by counting the many reasons that one should stay indoors. He captioned the post by asking his followers to celebrate the work of the 'heroes' who have saved the citizens of India from troubles. He said, "Let’s celebrate those heroes who work in these difficult times to provide for us and keep us safe and protected. A small gesture to thank them and pray for their safety. #corona #staystrong #staysafe"

In the video, Aftab can be heard saying, "Let's give a round of applause for those who deserve it. For those who took care of us..kept us secure. For those who didn't stop even when they wanted to. For those who ensured that food reached us. For those who have saved the citizens from difficult times. A small gesture of gratitude for the biggest heroes of the world. A salute from the 133 crore people to all of those people.".

Have a look at the videos:

Many Bollywood celebrities who have been under self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak have taken to their social media accounts and posed advisories for their fans and followers. From the Safe Hands challenge by the WHo to advise about the necessary precautions, Bollywood stars have done it all as they wait for the black cloud of the deadly virus to be lifted off from India. Amid the frenzy about the infection, PM Modi addressed the nation on Thursday and announced a 'janta curfew' to be implemented on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Coronavirus scare across the globe

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 virus, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as it has spread across 166 countries of the world. As on Saturday evening, the virus has wiped out a total of 11,906 people from the world with about 2.87 lakh confirmed cases.

