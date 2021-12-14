After Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Kareena's Iconic Scene From K3G As Film Turns 20

After Alia Bhatt's flawless recreation of Kareena Kapoor's iconic scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Janhvi Kapoor has joined the bandwagon as she shared her rendition of another famous scene from the same film. These tributes from the Bollywood beauties come as the iconic film clocked 20 years of its release on Tuesday. Janhvi can be seen decked in a gorgeous one-shoulder yellow printed dress, with Poo's (Kareena's character) statement sunglasses on.

She can be seen looking in the mirror, arranging her tresses and voicing Poo's dialogue ", “How dare you? Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago (you have no right to look this beautiful). Not fair.” Janhvi's epic portrayal of Kareena's character was lauded by the fans, as they dropped comments like "on point" and mentioned Janhvi's uncanny resemblance to Kareena.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 14, the Roohi actor uploaded the clip and wrote, "Name one thing more iconic than Poo. I’ll wait. Maybe forever. #20years #kabhikhushikabhigum #20yearsofk3g". Fans were quick enough to note the uncanny similarities between both the stars, and wrote, "Looks so real unbelievable.". Others dropped comments like 'lovely' and 'beautiful' along with fire and heart-eye emoticons. Take a look.

Alia Bhatt recreates Poo's famous scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Alia Bhatt stepped into the shoes of Kareena’s character Poo while recreating the iconic scene. In that particular scene in the film, Kareena rates boys out of 100 while deciding to choose one as her prom night date. The video also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Alia's Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh in interesting avatars. Sharing the hilarious video on Instagram, Alia wrote, “My favourite scene and my favourite people. Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years. P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite @kareenakapoorkhan #20YearsOfK3G.”

This video even caught Kareena's attention, and she further reposted it on her Instagram. Lauding Alia for pulling off the role effortlessly, she wrote, "No one better than POO ♥️♥️ only, of course, the bestest actor of our times... my darling Alia ♥️".

