Versatile actor Alia Bhatt, who is known for her acting prowess, recently celebrated 20 years of iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham in her sassy style. The ever-green film consisted of an ensemble star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan & others. On completing a milestone, Alia Bhatt enacted Kareena’s prominent scene from the film while expressing her fan love.

Alia Bhatt stepped into the shoes of Kareena’s character Poo while recreating the iconic scene. In that particular scene in the film, Kareena rates boys out of 100 while deciding to choose one as her prom night date. In Alia's video, she plays Kareena and towards the end of the queue, Kareena’s stepson, Ibrahim Ali Khan appears. Later, Alia’s Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh also makes an appearance in the video as he plays the role of Hrithik Roshan.

Alia Bhatt recreates Kareena Kapoor's iconic poo character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Sharing the hilarious video on Instagram, Alia wrote, “My favourite scene and my favourite people. Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years. P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite @kareenakapoorkhan #20YearsOfK3G.”

Ranveer reacted to the video and wrote, “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAAHHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAH DED !” Soon the video that has been receiving attention from Alia’s fans, caught the attention of the original Poo aka Kareena Kapoor. She reposted the video on her Instagram page and hilariously thanked the 2 States actor. For pulling off the role quite well. “No one better than POO. only of course the best actor of our times... my darling Alia @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @______iak______ @karanjohar. HALLELUJAAAAH #20YearsOfK3G.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

The upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. Apart from that, the film also stars veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The producer-director, along with the ensemble star cast, has been shooting in varied locations in the country. Alia and Ranveer’s avatars in the film have been the talking point for many. The forthcoming film is slated to release theatrically on February 10, 2023.

IMAGE: Instagram/KareenaKapoor/bolly_nice