After Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma Ditches Traffic By Riding Bike To Work | Watch

Anushka Sharma ditched her expensive car and hopped on a bike to travel to work in Mumbai. A video surfaced online in which Ansuhka got out from a venue and rode pillion on a motorbike. Even though it seemed like Anushka wanted to keep things low key, to avoid attention, she was nonetheless captured by the paparazzi. After Amitabh Bachchan shared his experience of hitching a ride from a stranger to beat the city traffic, Anushka's video has gone viral.

Anushka wore an oversized cropped shirt and trousers on her day out. She completed her look with sunglasses and styled her hair in a sleek bun. She ditched her car and got on a bike, which was seemingly driven by her bodyguard. Celebrities riding autos and motorbikes to beat the traffic in Mumbai is not new and Anushka seemed to hop on the trend for faster transit in the city.

Anushka Sharma to make Cannes debut

Anushka Sharma will be heading to the French Riviera for the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The Pari actress will be at Cannes to honour women in cinema alongside Manushi Chhillar and Kate Winslet. It is not known yet which designer Anushka will be opting for her Cannes debut, but her look will be highly anticipated among the fans.

Anushka Sharma dubs for Chakda Xpress

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will feature in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, which will release digitally sometime this year. The team wrapped up shoot in 2022 with a small celebration, which was joined by Jhulan Goswami on whom the biopic is based. Jhulan is one of the fastest pacers around the world and also India's leading wicket taker. Anushka's comeback film is being eyed closely by the fans.