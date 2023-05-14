Anushka Sharma Dedicates Mother's Day To Her And Virat Kohli's Moms | Photos

Anushka Sharma wished her mother and mother-in-law on the occasion of Mother's Day 2023. She shared throwback photos of the two women on her Instagram stories. Anushka is very close to her family and her special post on the day was her way of thanking the mother-figures in her life.

One of the photos the Zero actress shared was of her mom Ashima Sharma. In the pic, Ashima was seen enjoying some food item and was clicked candid. Sharing the photo, Anushka drew a heart emoji and wrote 'Maa' over it. Fans noticed how similar Anushka looked to her mom. Another snap was of Virat Kohli's mother Saroj Kohli, who was clicked as she danced at a celebration. Anushka drew a pink heart over the picture.

Virat Kohli dedicates Mother's Day to Anushka Sharma

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli penned the sweetest wish for his actress-wife Anushka Sharma on the occasion of Mother's Day. He took to social media and shared a series of unseen photos, also featuring the couple's daughter Vamika Kohli. Anushka could be seen posing with her baby daughter in her arms, as they gazed at the sky. The second photo featured the actress' mother along with Anushka's mom. The photo was from the couple's wedding festivities. The third photo was a collage of two pictures. While in one photo, Virat is seen posing with his mother. In another photo, Anushka and her mom can be seen smiling. Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, "Happy Mother's Day @anushkasharma (sic)." Take a look at the post below:

On the work front, Anushka is all set to feature in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will stream on OTT sometime this year. She is also set to make her Cannes debut this year. The film festival will run from May 16 to May 27.