Kareena Kapoor Khan's Royal Blue Bandhgala Suit Is Latest Diet Sabya's "gandi Copy"

Diet Sabya is an interesting Instagram account that exposes what can be called plagiarism in fashion. The anonymous Instagram is also known to point out blatant fashion copies of celebrities and their stylists. Since 2018, Diet Sabya’s Instagram page has exposed a lot of celebs donning copies of famous designs. This time it is Kareena Kapoor Khan who is under Diet Sabya's radar!

In a recent post shared by Diet Sabya, it can be seen that the royal blue bandhgala suit worn by Kareena Kapoor Khan was a repeat from the year 2015. The suit worn by the model towards the left is exactly the same as the one Kareena opted for. In the picture, the Bollywood diva is seen accessorising her royal blue suit with a classic golden brooch.

Kareena Kapoor Khan paired her outfit with matching statement royal blue heels. Minimalistic makeup and short wavy hair parted in the centre completed her fantastic look. In the pic shared by Diet Sabya, the model towards the left can be seen acing in the exact same blue bandhgala suit. According to Diet Sabya, the picture of the model is from the year 2015.

ALSO READ| 'Deja Vu?' Asks Diet Sabya On John Abraham's Calendar Photo, Compares With Other Actors

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Completes 20 Years In Bollywood, Credits Fans For Her Successful Journey

Have a look at Diet Sabya’s post here:

ALSO READ| Diet Sabya Calls Out Ananya Panday On Copying Deepika Padukone,model Diandra Soares Reacts

What is next in store for Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Speaking about films, Kareena Kapoor Khan has some interesting projects in her kitty. She will be soon seen opposite Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chaddha. The movie will also star Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and produced jointly by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

Apart from this, Bebo will also star in Karan Johar’s multi-starrrer Takht. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Kareena Kapoor was seen commenting about how she is looking forward to work with the filmmaker again.

ALSO READ| Diet Sabya Gets Called Out By Fans For Poor Comparison Between Alia & Rakul Preet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.