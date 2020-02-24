'Deja Vu?' Asks Diet Sabya On John Abraham's Calendar Photo, Compares With Other Actors

Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar shoot has already created quite a stir among netizens for the bold and sensuous photos of celebrities like Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The photographer has been allegedly accused of plagiarism by an international photographer for one of the photographs and joining them is the self-proclaimed fashion police Diet Sabya who has picked out John Abraham's photo from the acclaimed calendar.

While netizens drooled over the recreation of John Abraham's pose from his film Dostana, this Instagram based fashion watchdog begs to differ. Diet Sabya claims that the actor's pose with the white towel is a copy of actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Antonio Banderas' previous stills. He shared John's pictures alongside others in similar poses and called it a 'gandi copy'(bad copy) through the caption.

Have a look:

Diet Sabya asked his followers whether John Abraham's shirtless picture with only a towel has been a deja vu experience for them. The pose has been used by Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput in one of his photos and other international stars have also tried their hands on the almost-nude theme for candid photo shoots.

In 2008, John Abraham's look from Dostana already made his female fans go gaga over his playful avatar. Once again, the handsome hunk has made his fans go crazy with the shirtless picture flaunting his perfectly toned body. John Abraham's muscular built is the highlight of the picture along with his dimpled smile and mischievous expression.

Take a look:

What's next for John Abraham?

The Dostana actor was last seen in Anees Bazmee's multistarrer comedy film Pagalpanti along with actors Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat and others. In 2020, the actor is all set for three much-anticipated films in the action genre with Sanjay Gupta's crime drama Mumbai Saga, Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack and Milap Zaveri's Satyamev Jayate 2. All three films are currently in the production stage and will release in the second half of 2020.

