After 'Mumbai Saga', Sanjay Gupta Starts Writing Vigilante Superhero Film 'Rakshak'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta on Wednesday began scripting his forthcoming feature, "Rakshak", which revolves around a vigilante superhero. Last December, Gupta announced that his production banner, White Feather Films, had acquired the rights of the graphic novel "Rakshak - A Hero Among Us".

The director took to Twitter to share photos of his writing desk with a draft of "Rakshak" on his laptop. "And it begins... for the record on this beautiful morning," Gupta, who will also direct the film, captioned the pictures.

The film's screenplay is written by Gupta, Chetan Naidu and Shamik Dasgupta. Last month, the director announced that he had finished writing the first draft of the third installment of the "Shootout" franchise.

The first part, "Shootout at Lokhandwala" was helmed by Apoorva Lakhia and starred Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty among others. It was released in 2007. The second installment, 2013's "Shootout at Wadala" was directed by Gupta and featured an ensemble of John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, among others. The film maker is currently awaiting the release of his next, "Mumbai Saga".

Speaking about shooting for Mumbai Saga in Mumbai in an interview with a media portal, Sanjay Gupta remarked that shooting the last leg of the movie in Mumbai will be too risky. Explaining the situation in Mumbai, Sanjay Gupta remarked that public transport hasn't opened up completely in the city yet, which makes it impossible to bring the crew to the set daily.

Adding to the same, Sanjay Gupta said that he, with his T-Series producers, have zeroed in on Ramoji Film City, as it is a self-sufficient studio with lodging facilities.

Furthermore, Gupta added that he will have his unit tested before flying down to Hyderabad. Gupta also mentioned that his team has zeroed in on the 30-member crew, including leading men, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. Speaking about the film, Sanjay Gupta revealed that 10 to 12 days of work is left on the film, which includes shooting two songs and a portion of the climax.

Sanjay Gupta still working over ‘long calls’ on John-Emraan starrer ‘Mumbai Saga’

Mumbai Saga is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action crime film directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by T-Series. Starring John Abraham, Sunil Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff in the leading roles, the much-anticipated crime drama is expected to hit the theatres on June 19, 2020. Actors Rohit Roy and Amol Gupte also play prominent roles in the movie.

(with PTI inputs)

(Credits: SanjayGupta/Twitter)

