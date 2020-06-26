Emraan Hashmi Reveals How He Prepared For Action Scenes With John Abraham In 'Mumbai Saga'

Versatile actors Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham are all set to impress fans with their magical acting skills. The two are all set to enthral the audience with their next thriller film Mumbai Saga by locking horns for the first time. While major portions of the film were shot before the lockdown, the makers are now gearing up to resume the shoot in Hyderabad. The biggest worry in Emraan’s mind is about matching up to the calibre of the Parmanu actor while doing the action scenes.

Emraan Hashmi on performing stunts with John Abraham

Emraan, who will be seen essaying the role of a police officer in the project, while John playing a gangster is surely going to be a visual treat for fans. Recently, Emraan opened up to a media outlet about facing a six feet tall hero in action scenes and how he also spoke about his conversation with the director Sanjay Gupta about things looking believable on the big screens. Talking on the same, Emraan said that he bets that the scenes will look believable.

He further mentioned that this was the first question he asked the director after the narration was over whether people will accept it or not. He further said that everyone knows how well-built John is and his physique is completely different from his. Emraan mentioned that when Mumbai Saga was offered to me, he was working on his last film Chehre where he was probably at his leanest. From the beginning, Emraan has been worried about the action scenes whether it will whether look believable or not.

The actor further added that the only solution Sanjay offered him was to gain weight so that, the sequences would look believable. Emraan revealed that he has done that in the past for a few of his films when he has gained and lost weight for different films. Throwing light on his workout schedule and the way he is preparing for his role, the actor said that this time he has dedicated five months to the training, during which he is monitoring his food intake. Eventually, he confessed that he has managed to put on the requisite weight so that the action scenes look convincing.

