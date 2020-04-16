Sanjay Gupta Still Working Over ‘long Calls’ On John-Emraan Starrer ‘Mumbai Saga’

The nationwide lockdown has put a halt on major production and B-Town activities. However, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta continues to work on his project, Mumbai Saga. He recently revealed to a news publication that he is coordinating with his editors over calls. The director reportedly makes several calls from his Khandala residence to carry on his business activities as usual.

Also Read | Irate Over A Hotel Being Rude To His Kids, Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Spares Thought For JNU

Sanjay Gupta’s efforts for Mumbai Saga completion

Sanjay Gupta revealed that he is connected with his editor over ‘long calls’. His editor sends him a copy of finished clips for the film. Sanjay, in turn, watches the whole video and gives him feedback on what changes need to be followed. Sanjay adds that he notes down the exact time in the video by minutes and seconds and forwards it to the editor. If this would have been a normal day at the office, then they would do this in one room, together. Due to the lockdown, Sanjay has adapted to ‘work from home’ methods. Sanjay Gupta is also connected to John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. Apparently, John Abraham also gives feedbacks to the clips that are shared. Sanjay Gupta reveals that team-work continues to work even in isolation.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Directors Homi Adjania & Sanjay Gupta Amazed At Their Kids' Online Classes

Check out the first look of the much-awaited film Mumbai Saga

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga is everything ‘thriller’

The first look of Mumbai Saga shared by Sanjay Gupta on his Instagram is evident that the film has a massive cast. In the poster are veteran Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Rohit Roy and critically acclaimed actor Amol Gupte. The film is a gangster drama based on real stories of Bombay Mills and the shut down of the same. The film is yet to finish the post-production which is underway even in lockdown.

Also Read | 'Mumbai Saga': John-Emraan Film To Be Affected Due To Coronavirus? Sanjay Gupta Updates

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi Knocks The Deadly Cop Avatar Out Of The Park In Sanjay Gupta's 'Mumbai Saga'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.