After Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Video Talking About Marriage Goes Viral

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have been in headlines over their relationship rumours ever since they were spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai on March 23. It is reported that they are also getting engaged in the first week of April. Meanwhile, an old interview of the politician has surfaced online where the Rajya Sabha MP could be seen talking about his preference about love or arranged marriage.

On Unfiltered by Samdish, Raghav was asked if he was looking for love marriage or arranged marriage? In response, he said, "I am looking for marriage." On being questioned further about a possible "long queue of marriage proposals outside his Rajendra Nagar residence," he said, "Apki nazar mein koi ho achi ladki toh batayega (let me know if you know of a nice girl for me)."

More about Parineeti-Raghav's rumoured relationship

The rumours around Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s relationship started after they was snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai. They were dressed in casual outfits as they stepped outside a restaurant and boarded the same car. Raghav was seen wearing a casual shirt paired with blue denim. Meanwhile, Parineeti could be seen sporting an all-black outfit.

Days later, Parineeti and the AAP leader were spotted together at the Delhi airport. They avoided the paparazzi and Parineeti hurriedly entered the car. She sported an all-black attire with glasses. Raghav also accompanied the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress. The politician wore a white shirt teamed with pants. They were accompanied by security guards.

A tweet from AAP MP Sanjeev Arora also added fuel to fire. Arora wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!!"

As per the reports, Parineeti and Raghav have been friends for a long time now. They went to the London School of Economics together.