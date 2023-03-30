Parineeti Chopra Enjoys Delhi's Favourite Street Food Amid Wedding Rumours

Parineeti Chopra recently took to social media to share pictures from her outing in Delhi. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress could be seen enjoying city's popular street food items. Her brother, Sahaj Chopra, also tagged along during her outing.

Parineeti referred to her meal as “the best food made by human beings". She also pointed out that dal makhani was part of her meal, and it was “life-altering.” The caption of her post read, “The BEST food, made by the best humans! Momos or some LIFE ALTERING dal makhani? YES PLEASE.”

The Ishaqzaade actress also posed with the staff of the various restaurants she visited.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport

Of late, Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's wedding rumours have been doing the rounds on social media. The two were seen together at the Delhi airport on Wednesday, but avoided getting clicked together.

Earlier, Parineeti also engaged in a fun banter with the paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport where she was questioned about her wedding rumours. One of the photographers asked her, “Ma’am, is it confirmed?” referring to her engagement rumours with Raghav. In response, she neither confirmed nor issued a denial. She blushed and went away saying, “Bye, goodnight.”