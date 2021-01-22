Bernie Sanders in 'Badhaai Ho' family as Gajrao Rao joins viral meme bandwagon

While different kinds of statements and actions often spark memes, sometimes not doing anything major could also lead to similar social media frenzy. That was the case with United States of America Senator Bernie Sanders' appearance in a coat and mittens while being well socially distanced at the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Even stars of the Indian film industry joined in the bandwagon and Gajraj Rao imagined how things would be in the Kaushik household from the 2018 movie Badhaai Ho.

Gajrao Rao’s Bernie Sanders meme

For the unversed, the plot of Badhaai Ho revolved around a couple becoming parents in their 50s, played by Gajrao Rao and Neena Gupta.Their 'late' pregnancy embarrasses their children, one of them played by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Gajraj Rao photohopped Bernie Sanders into a pic of the family, with Bernie Sanders to the left of Neena Gupta, Shardul Rana and Surekha Sikri. The Talwar actor quipped, “We were expecting a little guest in our home, but first an upset uncle has arrived.”

Netizens also could not hold back their laughter as they lauded the creativity of the meme.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who lives in the USA with husband Nick Jonas, was among the other stars who had posted memes of Bernie Sanders from the inauguration, into her own pics and those with her brother Siddharth, mother Madhu Chopra and co-stars of the movie The White Tiger like Rajkummar Rao, among others.

Netizens also went creative with the meme, as they put him at outdoor dining, live concert and more. Even NBA, NFL, MLB, WNBA, WWE and NHL fans had a gala time with this meme, as they photoshopped it into some sporting moments.

One netizen had a special initiative creating a website for Indian fans, where one can put in the name of any popular place and Bernie Sanders’s viral pic will straightaway appear in front of the location.

I made a website where you can put bernie in places using google maps street view. Enjoy!https://t.co/UfY5g9xU2k pic.twitter.com/8rstiEXOHf — nick (@nick_sawhney) January 21, 2021

Sitting cross-armed and cross legged and presumably a grumpy look under the mask, Sanders had finished in second place to eventual President Joe Biden, for the Democratic party nomination in 2020. This was after he had similarly lost to Hilary Clinton during the 2016 polls.

