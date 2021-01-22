Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Hilarious Bernie Sanders Memes Ft. The Chopra-Jonas Family

Priyanka Chopra knows a thing or two about creating viral memes. The White Tiger actor shared plenty of memes on Instagram where Bernie Sanders is seen chilling with Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ family. Bernie Sanders’ casual look at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony has gone viral online. No wonder Priyanka Chopra Jonas also joined the bandwagon and created some hilarious memes about the same. Find out more details about this story below.

Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious Bernie Sanders memes

Joe Biden’s Inauguration ceremony was a highly publicized event even though the pandemic is a major cause of concern for the country. Apart from its note-worthy fashion, Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony gave a meme-worthy moment to the internet.

At the ceremony, Bernie Sanders casual winter look of a puffer jacket teamed with a pair of brown mittens went viral on social media. Many people are sharing Bernie Sanders memes online and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas also joined this bandwagon. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a bunch of memes where Bernie Sanders is hanging out with Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ family.

She started her Bernie Sanders memes with the former Presidential candidate posing with her brother at the dinner table. In the second Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra’s mother is holding Sanders in her arms. In another hilarious meme, Bernie Sanders is seen chilling with Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas on a boat ride. The former Presidential candidate was also seen third-wheeling Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband in a picture. Take a look at all of Bernie Sanders memes shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas here.

Apart from sharing Bernie Sanders memes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is extremely busy. The Bollywood actor’s highly anticipated film, The White Tiger has finally premiered on Netflix. The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning book of the same name. Apart from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, The White Tiger also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Watch The White Tiger trailer here.

