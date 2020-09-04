After PUBG ban, Akshay Kumar announces 'FAU:G' game dedicated to 'sacrifices of soldiers'

After the government strongly opposed Chinese mobile applications and banned 118 mobile apps including the popular video game PUBG, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced that he is going to launch a Multiplayer Action Game - 'FAU: G' soon. With an aim to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Atma Nirbhar' movement, the game will give a real-time experience to the players to learn about the sacrifices made by the soldiers. The actor shared the poster of the game on Instagram and informed that 20% of the net proceeds of the game will be donated to ‘Bharat Ke Veer Trust ‘ that gives homage and support to India’s Bravehearts.

Akshay Kumar to launch new game after PUBG Ban

Keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Movement, a Bengaluru based gaming publisher will soon launch a new multiplayer mid-core gaming title, “Fearless and United: Guards (FAU: G)” The actor issued a press statement and spoke about the importance of gaming especially for the youngsters.

Elucidating further, he said, “For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU: G, I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this, each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar."

According to the statement, the game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. The game is expected to launch at the end of October with its first-level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases. The game will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The poster of the game ‘FAU-G’, showcased India army personnel completely armed, walking down the deep jungle while tracing their target in place. While captioning the post, Akshay Kumar expressed his happiness of presenting a multiplayer action game, Fearless And United - Guards FAU-G. The actor further wrote that besides a complete dose of entertainment, the players will also learn about the sacrifices of the soldiers.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Vishal Gondal, Founder and Chairman of the gaming publisher, said in the statement that, “It is a matter of great pride to respond to PM Modi’s call and present the world a world-class game, which will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil; but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs,”

This sudden wave of development came after the government announced a ban on several Chinese apps including PUBG which came as a shocker to many gamers and avid PUBG players that also resulted in a wave of social media reactions. While the announcement of the ban had left fans uneasy, there was confusion around when the game will finally go offline in India. As of now, PUBG Mobile is no longer available on both the Android Play Store and Apple's App Store.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had posted an official statement raising concerns around the Chinese applications. The statement read that the ministry has 'received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India'.

