Nagpur Police Urge People To Stay Home Using PUBG Reference; See Post

Joining hundreds of others, Nagpur police on September 2 dished out a PUBG themed tweet to warn netizens against coronavirus pandemic. The police department has previously used a myriad amount of themes to spread awareness about COVID-19 which has killed over 67,000 people in India till now. In its latest tweet, the department targeted PUBG fans asking them to stay indoors following the ban.

Just stay safe

In the tweet, that was shared right after the announcement, Nagpur police could be seen asking residents to stay indoors and not visit Pochinki. For those who play the action game, know that Pochinki is a place on the PUBGmap. The “on point" Tweet has left people amused with the tweet racked up over people lies. Yet there are others who have dished out hilarious memes on PUBG while others have thanked the police department for their services.

No more visiting Pochinki.

Just Stay Home, Stay Safe.#NagpurPolice — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 2, 2020

One user joked, "Ek wahi to tha jaha Corona nahi tha or chalan bhi nahi hota tha" while another wrote, "Ab Pochinki Ki Jagha military base Novo Jatee Te Hum To" Yet another comment read, "Akela sahara tha sir ghar pe rahene ka.."

Thik hai na fir logo ko rashan ke sath ab pese bhi batna suru kar do — Vikas Singh Rajput (@vikasbhargav3) September 2, 2020

Sir, I request you to please take action on online lending applications which harrass people and give threats to recover loan. — Arjun Thakur (@ArjThakur09) September 2, 2020

India bans 118 apps

The Indian government on September 2 banned fan-favourite PUBG along with 117 other China-based apps. Taking a jibe on the fans, Zomato India posted a tweet asking them if they were missing “chicken dinner” already. The tongue in cheek tweet by Zomato immediately caught everybody's attention and has been doing rounds of the internet.

In the tweet, which was posted just after the announcement, the food delivery giant asked users if they were missing chicken dinner already. The term ‘chicken dinner’ is well-known to those who play PUBG. It is a prize in the banned game that one gets after achieving the first position.

