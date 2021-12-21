After Ranveer Singh And Shahid Kapoor, Cricket Film On The Cards For Kartik Aaryan?

Sports films are one of the most loved genres in India and with films like 83 and Jersey which are based on one of the most loved sports Cricket, all geared up for a release soon, it seems like there might be another one in the making. Kartik Aaryan teased that after Ranveer Singh and Shahid he might feature in a movie based on the sport. The actor who is currently shooting for his movie Shehzada shared a mysterious post to his social media.

Kartik Aaryan teases a new cricket film

Kartik Aaryan who is currently basking in the success of Dhamaka took to his social media and shared a video of him dressed in a whole cricket jersey and was seen battling on the pitch. As he shared the video, Aaryan teased his fans about a possible Cricket film on cards and wrote, "Coming soon."

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor are also gearing up for the release of their movies based on Cricket. Ranveer will be playing the role of the former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev in 83 that will trace India's iconic win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. On the other hand, Shahid will be seen playing the role of a thirty-six-year-old cricketer named Arjun in Jersey who stopped his cricketing career ten years ago and is now aiming to play for the Indian team.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Shehzada which is reported to be the remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that featured Allu Arjun in the lead role. He will next be seen in the Hansal Mehta directorial Captain India and has also completed the shoot for Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film Freddy that will also star Ananya Pandey.

Kartik will also be seen on the big screen in the upcoming horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie will be a standalone sequel to the 2007 iconic horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and will also star Kiara Advani and Tabu alongside Aaryan. Kartik has also signed to be a part of Vasan Bala's yet-to-be-titled superhero film based on the character Phantom.

