Adah Sharma Thanks The Kerala Story Producer For 'allowing Outsiders Like Her On Set'

Adah Sharma headlines the Sudipto Sen directorial The Kerala Story. The movie was produced by Vipul Shah, who celebrates his birthday today. The actress wished her producer with a special video from the movie set.

Adah wished the producer Vipul Shah on her Instagram stories. She shared a video from the film set in which she could be seen dressed as her character Shalini Unnikrishnan and could be seen playing with a dog on set. The video features the actor and producer in a candid conversation.

Along with the video, Adah also penned a note for the producer. She expressed her gratitude for ‘allowing outsiders like herself’ on the sets of the movie. She even called him the ‘coolest’ guy in her post.

(Adah Sharma's birthday wish for her producer. | Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram)



Adah Sharma expresses gratitude to producer and director

(Adah Sharma with the director and producer of The Kerala Story. | Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram)

Adah has always been vocal in her appreciation for The Kerala Story filmmakers. The actress had taken to her social media to express her gratitude for Vipul Shah who ‘took a risk’ by believing in ‘a girl who played Bhavana Reddy in Commando to play Shalini Unnikrishnan’ in The Kerala Story. She also thanked Sudipto Sen for putting 7 years of research for the film.

The Kerala Story ticket prices slashed

(The Kerala Story tickets are priced at Rs 99. | Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram)

The film became the second-highest-grossing movie in the country for this year within weeks of its release. Though the movie was declared tax-free in various states, the filmmakers decided to make it more accessible to everyone. On June 6, Adah Sharma announced that the tickets for the movie will be available at Rs 99, moving forward.

Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story

(Adah Sharma as her character from the film. | Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram)

Adah headlines the recent film The Kerala Story. Her portrayal of Shalini, as well as Fatima, was praised by critics and fans alike. The film continues to have a dream run at the box office, despite competition from other movies.