After TroyBoi's Dig At 'Baaghi 3' Song, Makers Claim That They Bought Original Rights

Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 3 song 'Do You Love Me' came under the spotlight on Wednesday after the makers released a teaser of the song that was a replica of TroyBoi's song 'Do You'. From choreography to music, fashion critic Diet Sabya took to her Instagram handle to share the comparison between the original and Baaghi 3 version.

The makers have now put out a statement saying they have bought the original rights from Bendaly Family, a Lebanese family band. The original track was released in 2012. As the song released on Thursday, the makers gave credit to Rene Bendali. "Original Music & License Courtesy - #ReneBendali," Disha Patani wrote on her tweet.

Baaghi 3 song 'Do You Love Me' is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Nikhita Gandhi.

Baaghi 3's 'Do You' with Disha Patani copied? UK artist TroyBoi 'dreams of sizable cheque'

Meanwhile, British music producer TroyBoi took to his Instagram handle and called T-Series out for plagiarising. He wrote that he will 'dream of a sizeable cheque' as he saw the video. TroyBoi even said that seeing Disha Patani's song teaser reminded him of 'Goli Maar (Kolai Karan) horror song' from a Tamil film.

Even the dance crew behind the choreography of TroyBoi's song put out a video of their 'Behind The Scenes' which is similar to Disha Patani's opening scene in the song.

Tiger Shroff shares Disha Patani's still from 'Baaghi 3' ahead of new song launch, see pic

All about Baaghi 3

Starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles, Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the hit film, Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 is set to hit the theatres by March 6, 2020. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in prominent roles.

