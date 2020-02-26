Baaghi 3's 'Do You' With Disha Patani Copied? UK Artist TroyBoi 'dreams Of Sizable Cheque'

Bollywood actor Disha Patani posted a short teaser of her item song from the upcoming Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3. Fans of the actor have been pouring their love and comments through social media. However, many of the netizens have commented on the originality of not just the song but also the choreography of the song.

Bollywood's fashion watchdog Diet Sabya called out actor Disha Patani by posting a video collage of the new Baaghi 3 song teaser with British artist TroyBoi's music video. Diet Sabya has also put forth that 'Do You Love Me' is a copy of TroyBoi’s song ‘Do You’, which also has a similar catchphrase. The similarities go beyond the lyrics of the song as even the music, video style, choreography of the Disha Patani song appears to have been inspired by the international artist's work.

Have a look:

Netizens have commented on the post by concurring that the Baaghi 3 song is a copy of the original one. In fact, the British music artist himself took to his Instagram stories and posted that he was surprised by the Indian film song. He tagged choreographer-director Parris Goebel and ReQuest Dance Crew company and also shared Disha Patani's post.

Have a look:

The original track, Do You by TroyBoi is directed and choreographed by Parris Goebel and was released in August 2019. Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 makers have credited singer Nikhita Gandhi, composer Tanishk Bagchi and choreographer Adil Shaikh. It is yet to be confirmed whether the makers have the rights to the song from which they have picked up cues for costume, choreography, make-up and even the lyrics.

Have a look at Do You Love Me teaser:

Here's the TroyBoi song video:

Baaghi 3 song out on Thursday

The full video of Do You Love Me, featuring Disha Patani, will release tomorrow. Baaghi 3 features Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles and is directed by Ahmed Khan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to release on the big screen on March 6, 2020.

