Tiger Shroff Shares Disha Patani's Still From 'Baaghi 3' Ahead Of New Song Launch, See Pic

It seems like Tiger Shroff is currently on a blockbuster spree, as the actor has been delivering many back-to-back hits in recent times. Besides impressing masses with his jaw-dropping stunt sequences, Tiger Shroff has proved to be a social media star, as the actor seemingly has a knack for entertaining his fans with his social media posts. Recently, the actor shared a temperature-rising picture of Disha Patani. Here are the details.

Recently, Tiger Shroff took to his official Twitter handle to announce a new song of Baaghi 3, by sharing a picture of his rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, in which the latter can be seen posing in a sizzling black dress, flaunting her toned and chiselled body. However, it seems like the makers of the film tend to keep the mystery around Disha Patani's look intact before the song launch, as her expressions stay hidden by back up dancers' hands. With the picture shared, Tiger wrote, "#Doyouloveme hai Sawaal? Suno Gaana ye Kamaal, Mach Jayega Dhamaal Jab Tu Naache mere Naal". Take a look at the picture shared:

All about Baaghi 3

Starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles, Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the hit film, Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 is set to hit the theatres by March 6, 2020. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in prominent roles.

What's next for Tiger?

Tiger, who was appreciated for his performance in War, also has Rambo in his pocket. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is a remake of the hit Hollywood boxer series, The Rambo, which stars Sylvester Stallone in the leading roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

