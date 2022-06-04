Ahead Of His Concert In Vegas, Nick Jonas Receives Sweet Surprise From Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples in Hollywood. The two never fail to give away major couple goals to their fans with their love and romance. Despite their busy schedules, the couple makes sure to support each other in their work. As Nick Jonas was recently about to kickstart his concert in Las Vegas, Priyanka Chopra surprised him with a bottle of champagne and a heartfelt note.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick Jonas recently shared a glimpse of the surprise he received from his wife Priyanka Chopra. In the video, the 29-year-old singer shows a glimpse of his hotel room, which is decorated with some white and golden balloons. On a table, a bottle of champagne could be seen placed in a huge jar along with a whiteboard with a sweet message from the Quantico star. The message read, "Vegas residency baby crush it! Wish I could be there! Love, Pri." While panning the camera towards the decor, Nick Jonas could be heard saying, "So thoughtful, so nice. Thanks babe!" He further adds, "It's almost show time. Let's get it."

Priyanka Chopra reshared Nick Jonas' story on Instagram and mentioned how she is his biggest fan. Sharing the story, the Matrix: Resurrections star wrote, "Your biggest fan. I love you jaan! Crush it!" "Who is gonna be in Vegas tonight?" she further asked her fans.

Nick Jonas gifts Priyanka Chopra a customised car

Priyanka Chopra has been rigorously shooting for her upcoming spy thriller web series Citadel in Europe. The actor is set to take up the role of a spy alongside Richard Madden in the upcoming series. Last month, Nick Jonas surprised her with a customised car as the actor was filming in Atlanta, Georgia. The car also had "Mrs. Jonas" written on one of its gates. Raking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of her dressed in an olive green jumpsuit while driving the car. Sharing the photo, Priyanka Chopra thanked Nick Jonas and wrote, "Now that’s a ride… thank you @nickjonas always helping with my cool quotient." She also called the singer "best husband ever" in the caption.

Image: AP