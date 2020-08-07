Last Updated:

Air India Kozhikode Crash: Bollywood Celebs Express Shock, Send Prayers For Those Onboard

An Air India Express flight with 190 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing.

An Air India Express flight with 190 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing on Friday evening, police sources said. Many people have been rushed to the nearby hospitals, the condition of some of them is said to be serious. The passengers include 10 infants, two pilots, and four cabin crew members.

A DGCA statement said the AIEAXB1344, B737 Dubai-Calicut with 191 people on board met with the mishap. After landing at Runway 10, the flight continued running to the end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two portions, the statement said. Two people on board ill-fated Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight killed in accident at Karipur airport, Govt  sources informed.

Bollywood celebrities including Yami Gautam, Esha Gupta, Adnan Sami, Dulquer Salmaan, Rahul Dev, Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, and others took to their Twitter handles to express shock and extended prayers for the well being of the families.

The flight landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm. An airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway. Rescue operations are progressing. It had been raining heavily at the time of the accident. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police and fire force personnel have been directed to take all measures for rescue and relief operations.

Air India flight crash lands: DGCA confirms 191 people on board, Boeing 737 aircraft

(with PTI inputs) 

 

 

