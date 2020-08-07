Air India Kozhikode Crash: Bollywood Celebs Express Shock, Send Prayers For Those Onboard

An Air India Express flight with 190 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing on Friday evening, police sources said. Many people have been rushed to the nearby hospitals, the condition of some of them is said to be serious. The passengers include 10 infants, two pilots, and four cabin crew members.

A DGCA statement said the AIEAXB1344, B737 Dubai-Calicut with 191 people on board met with the mishap. After landing at Runway 10, the flight continued running to the end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two portions, the statement said. Two people on board ill-fated Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight killed in accident at Karipur airport, Govt sources informed.

Bollywood celebrities including Yami Gautam, Esha Gupta, Adnan Sami, Dulquer Salmaan, Rahul Dev, Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, and others took to their Twitter handles to express shock and extended prayers for the well being of the families.

Deeply shocked by the tragic crash landing of the #AirIndia aircraft that overshot the runway in Kozhikode.

Prayers for all passengers, pilots & crew on board and at Calicut Airport. Terrible year this🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) August 7, 2020

Terribly shocking to hear the tragic news of Aircraft crash of the #AirIndia that overshot the runway in Kozhikode which was Flying back from Dubai..

Prayers for the safety of all the passengers and crew members at Calicut airport. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 7, 2020

Praying for the safety of everyone who was on #AirIndiaExpress ! Really frightening news all around. — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) August 7, 2020

Shocked to learn the news of the #AirIndia crash landing of the flight to Calicut due to skidding & over shooting the runway during landing at the airport. My prayers for safety of all on board...🙏 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 7, 2020

Praying for restoration of peace & safety in the world . With everyday getting shocked with one bad news over another , prayers & our good Karma seem to be the only hope 🙏🏻 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) August 7, 2020

Praying for safety of everyone aboard the #AirIndiaExpress 🙏🏽🤞🏾 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 7, 2020

The flight landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm. An airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway. Rescue operations are progressing. It had been raining heavily at the time of the accident. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police and fire force personnel have been directed to take all measures for rescue and relief operations.

Air India flight crash lands: DGCA confirms 191 people on board, Boeing 737 aircraft

(with PTI inputs)

