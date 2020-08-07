Air India Flight Crash Lands: DGCA Confirms 191 People On Board, Boeing 737 Aircraft

A Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Kerala's Karipur Airport and broke down in two pieces. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that there were 191 people on board and visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing. The aircraft is a Boeing 737.

Fire tenders and ambulances have rushed to the spot.

A DGCA official told Republic TV, "It was raining. I think the landing at high speed and they skid of the runway."

#WATCH Kerala: Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) with 190 people onboard skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today. (Video source: Karipur Airport official) pic.twitter.com/aX90CYve90 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Reacting to the news, Former MOS Tourism - Alphons KJ tweeted that the front portion of the flight has split and that the pilot had lost his life. While lots of passengers had been injured, he claimed that all passengers were evacuated.

The Air India Express said that six crew members were on board, including two pilots.

