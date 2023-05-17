Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Get Warm Welcome As They Reach Cannes

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently arrived in France alongside her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter pair were recently spotted getting a warm welcome in France upon their arrival. Many are speculating that Aishwarya, along with Aarodhya, are going to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival today.

In the video which surfaced on social media, a man can be seen awaiting the arrival of Aishwarya and Aarodhya with a boutique in hand. Upon meeting them, he shakes Aishwarya’s hand, then gives the boutique to Aaradhya and gives her a hug. Some officers of the French Police were also present at the scene. Check out the video below.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Mumbai Airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was previously spotted at the Mumbai airport. Many fans speculated that the star is leaving Mumbai along with her daughter in order to arrive in France for her appearance at the film festival. In the pictures, Aishwarya Rai was seen in a black dress while Aaradhya wore a denim outfit with a pink T-shirt.

Indian stars at the Cannes Film Festival

Several Indian beauties are slated to make an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year. While Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, and Urvashi Rautela have already walked the red carpet of the festival’s opening night, other Indian stars such as Mrunal Thakur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and more will arrive at the event. Several Indian influencers will also walk the red carpet at Cannes 2023. Vijay Varma, Guneet Monga and Sara Ali Khan are also a part of the festival's Indian Pavillion.