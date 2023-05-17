Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya mobbed At Mumbai Airport Ahead Of Cannes Departure

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya jetted off to the French Riviera, late at night on May 17. The Ponniyin Selvan 2 star was dressed in a black top, wide legged trousers and a long printed coat with sneakers. Aishwarya has been a regular at Cannes since 2002 and this time too, her red carpet appearance is highly anticipated by the fans. Jetting off from Mumbai, Aishwarya was mobbed by the fans, who seemingly hounded her and her daughter for selfies.

A video was shared online by Varinder Chawla in which, when the actress and her daughter got down from their car, they were mobbed by the fans at the airport who sought selfies with her. Aishwarya remained calm all this while and managed the situation with elegance and gracefully waded her way through the crowd holding her Aaradhya's hand. The video has gone viral on social media, with fans commenting on how 'overenthusiastic' fans were hassling the mother-daughter duo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2-decade-long association with Cannes

Aishwarya Rai has been appearing at Cannes red carpet since 2002. Like the previous years, she will be walking the red carpet for L'Oreal Paris. She was the first Indian female actor to be a Cannes jury member and has since become synonymous with this prestigious festival.

Upon her long-standing association with Cannes and walking the red carpet this year, Aishwarya said, "I look forward to returning to Festival de Cannes as a global spokesperson for L'Oreal Paris. I have been honoured with the privilege of experiencing female artists showcase their talent on a global platform of this stature. The brand's unwavering dedication to empower women has been a constant throughout its illustrious history, and this year's theme serves yet another impactful step in that direction. It has always been a pleasure to celebrate my long-standing association with the brand and the values it upholds."