Zendaya's Serpent Necklace Reminds Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Iconic Cannes 2006 Look

Zendaya recently made a stunning appearance at the Bulgari event in Venice last night. While the Spider-Man actress looked ethereal in her sweetheart neckline black gown, her serpent necklace stole the limelight. The neckpiece reminded fans of Aishwarya Rai's serpent necklace that she wore at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan followed the snake-inspired jewellery trend back at the time and posed on the Cannes red carpet in a twin-shaded serpent-headed diamond choker. It was popular among Greek and Roman women as a snake was believed to be a sign of eternity. Meanwhile, some believed that it helped ward off the evil. The actress donned a blue Elie Saab gown with the serpent necklace. Check her photo below:

Check Out Aishwarya Rai's Fashion @ Cannes 2006 pic.twitter.com/5I7zuZaOIC — Fashion India News (@fashionindinews) April 30, 2016

On the other hand, Zendaya paired her mermaid ensemble with a diamond serpent necklace by Bulgari. Bulgari's serpenti collection is known for its charming and exquisite timeless beauty. It is also well-known for its daring design and sparkling diamonds. Reportedly, these serpenti necklaces by Bulgari approximately range from 3,700 dollars to 139,000 dollars. Check Zendaya's photo below:

Zendaya attends the "Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry". pic.twitter.com/v4IvHTHUm8 — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 16, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaving for Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently jetted off to France to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2023 with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The PS-2 actress made her debut at Cannes back in 2002. Over the years, she has donned ensembles by top designers including Elie Saab, Sabyasachi, Roberto Cavalli Michael Cinco, and more.

Zendaya at Bulgari event in Venice

Zendaya attended the Bulgari event in Venice in style and was accompanied by other global ambassadors as well. She was joined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and BLACKPINK member Lisa. All the stars looked incredible in their designer ensembles at the grand event in Italy.