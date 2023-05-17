Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Snapped At Mumbai Airport As They Leave For Cannes 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was snapped at the airport with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The two are presumably left for the French Riviera to attend the already commenced Cannes Film Festival. The actress has been a regular at the event and a red-carpet favourite over her long-spanning association with the world-class film festival.

Aishwarya, Aaradhya leave for Cannes



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was photographed arriving at the airport and heading on in. She had daughter Aaradhya with her. The actress was dressed in a floor length satin maxi dress with printed white flowers. She paired this with a lack coat adding a pop of colour with her signature ruby red lips. Aaradhya was dressed simply for her flight in a pair of jeans, a denim jacket and a pink blouse.



As Aishwarya proceeded to enter the airport premises, she encountered a few awaiting fans. She was photographed interacting with them. The actress also stopped to take a few pictures with the fans.

Aishwarya at Cannes



Aishwarya confirmed her presence at this year's Cannes red carpet with a statement on a long-standing association with the event and the brand LO'rea Paris. She said, "I look forward to returning to Festival de Cannes as a global spokesperson for L’Oreal Paris. I have been honoured with the privilege of experiencing female artists showcase their talent on a global platform of this stature. The brand’s unwavering dedication to empower women has been a constant throughout its illustrious history, and this year’s theme serves yet another impactful step in that direction. It has always been a pleasure to celebrate my long-standing association with the brand and the values it upholds."

The 76th Festival de Cannes will be taking place between May 16 to May 27. Each year, big names from across the world grace the event in celebration of cinema and art. Many Indian celebrities will be marking their presence this year including the likes of Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chhillar to name a few.