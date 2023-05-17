Mrunal Thakur Flies Out Of Mumbai For Cannes Debut | Photos

Indian star Mrunal Thakur was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. She was spotted before jetting off to the French Riviera for her red carpet debut at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Mrunal will be appearing at Cannes as part of the Indian delegation.

Mrunal arrived at the airport in a black formal dress. She wore a black vest and paired it with a set of black wide pants. She also held a blazer in her arm while carrying a black bag as well. The Sita Raman actress smiled as she posed for pictures. Check out the snaps of the actress below (Images from Varinder Chawla).

Mrunal Thakur shares excitement ahead of Cannes red carpet debut

Mrunal Thakur recently spoke with ANI ahead of her Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut. She told the outlet that she is thrilled to be in attendance at the festival. She added that she is looking forward to meeting and interacting with the several global artists and filmmakers who will be attending the event. She concluded by saying that she will also be on the lookout for a number of opportunities and representing the talent of Indian cinema.

“I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first timeIt is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer,” Mrunal said. Other Indian stars are also slated to appear on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma and Vijay Varma will be appearing at the event. Bollywood stars Esha Gupta and Manusha Chhillar have already made their debut at the event.

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16th. It is set to go on until May 27. Several films are slated to debut at the competition, such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.