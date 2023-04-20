Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Celebrates 'sweet 16' With Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating their 16th marriage anniversary on April 20. The Ponniyin Selvan star shared a picture of the two together, marking the special day. Aishwarya also added a tongue-in-cheek caption that aptly captured the occasion of their 16th marriage anniversary.

Aishwarya-Abhishek celebrate their 'sweet 16'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Abhishek Bachchan, commemorating a milestone in their married lives. The selfie featured Abhishek and Aishwarya, huddled close to each other as they smiled at the camera. The couple were dressed in white and were complementing each other in the picture. While Abhishek sported a scruffy beard and a pair of glasses, Aishwarya went au naturale for the picture.



What was interesting about the simple post was Aishwarya's endearing caption for the couple's marriage anniversary. The caption simply read, "Sweet 16", marking the 16 years of togetherness for the Bollywood power couple. The caption was flanked by numerous bright emojis on either side, in signature Aishwarya style.

Aishwarya-Abhishek's relationship timeline

The couple first met on the sets of their 1999 film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke. The two however, were not romantically involved at the time. The star couple began reconnecting 2006 onwards, drawing closer to one another through the course of the numerous films, in many of which they played each other's love interest, like Umrao Jaan and Guru.

Abhishek reportedly proposed to Aishwarya the following year in New York, to which she said yes. The couple tied the knot the same year in a grand ceremony attended by the who's who of the country's film fraternities. Till date, the Bachchan wedding is considered to be one of the most high profile marriages in Bollywood. The couple was blessed with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on 16 November 2011, around 4 years after the couple tied the knot.