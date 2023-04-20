Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram's Chemistry In PS 2 Song Leaves Internet Spellbound

Ponniyin Selvan II is inching closer to its country-wide theatrical release later in April. A week ahead of its release, team PS 2 released the lyrical video for its song Chinnanjiru Nilave. Through a series of stills the video captured the romantic chemistry between the younger versions of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram's characters.

Aditha and Nandini's chemistry

Ponniyin Selvan: I featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram in the roles of Nandini, Queen of Pazhuvoor and Aditha Karikalan respectively. Their chemistry in the film was appreciated by fans of the Mani Ratnam directorial. Chinnanjiru Nilave, through its lyrical video, portrays moments of innocence between a young Aditha and Nandini. The video also featured artworks of the two characters, portrayed by Santhosh Sreeram and Sara Arjun. The hand-drawn images give way to stills of Aishwarya and Vikram from the first film. The lyrical video has further upped the anticipation for the film.

Internet reacts to Chinnanjiru Nilave

Soon after the song release, the comments section of the lyrical video on YouTube swelled up appreciation messages with fans reacting to the melodious tune of the song coupled with praise for their subtle chemistry. A social media user wrote, "The lyrics, violin, haricharan's intense voice plus the stunning fierce expressions in the teary eyed faces of Nandhini and Aaditha Karikala, Goes straight to the heart and leaves pain and void."

Appreciating all aspects of the song, another user commented, "Wow their chemistry is top notched!! Aishwarya Rai and Vikram living the character! Mani sir is legend," said a third social media user. Ponniyin Selvan: II is reportedly a prequel as well as a sequel to the first installment. It retains the majority of the primary cast. PS 2 also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is reprising her role from the first part. The film franchise has been a long-standing dream for director Mani Ratnam who had attempted to make the film once before, in the late 80s. He eventually realised the dream in 2019. PS 2 is slated for April 28 release.