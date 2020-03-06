Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Female Centric Films That Are A Must-watch; See The List

Gone are the days where Bollywood films solely revolved around the hero of the film and the female leads ended up being a part of the hero's story. The industry has evolved and is now producing an amazing range of films on all kinds of issues and taboos. Instead of just focusing on the male lead, fans now get to see highly female-centric films as well.

Many stars are now trying to create their own genre with the types of films they pick. Just like others, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also been a part of many films that are female-oriented in their narration. Here are a few women-centric films of that actor that are a must-watch for her fans.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's films that are a must-watch for its female-oriented nature

Bride and Prejudice

Bride and Prejudice is the modern adaptation of the popular Jane Austen novel, Pride and Prejudice. Directed by Gurinder Chadha, the film was released in 2004. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Martin Henderson, and Nadira Babbar, the film revolved around Mrs. Bakshi, who is seeking to find suitable partners for her daughters. When the rich and single gentlemen, Balraj and Darcy, visit them, the Bakshis have high hopes but everything does not go as planned. Aishwarya Rai essays the character of Lalita Bakshi in the film.

Jazbaa

Released in 2015, Jazbaa is directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film revolves around Anuradha, an honest lawyer and a single mother who finds herself at crossroads when her daughter gets kidnapped. The kidnapper then blackmails her to defend a rapist, Miyaaz Shaikh. The actor essays the character of Anuradha in the film. Jazbaa also stars Shabana Azmi and Irrfan Khan.

Provoked

Directed by Jag Mundhra, Provoked was released in 2006. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Naveen Andrews, Provoked revolves around Kiranjit who marries an affectionate man named Deepak and moves to London with him. However, during their married life, he begins torturing her mentally and physically. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan portrays the character of Kiranjit Ahluwalia in the film.

